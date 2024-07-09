Lakers Rumors: L.A. Never Made Offer Or Had Serious Discussions With DeMar DeRozan

As the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on a couple of free agency targets, there were only a couple of names remaining that looked to be potential impact players that they could bring in this offseason. One of those was a familiar name in DeMar DeRozan, someone whom the Lakers had been linked to multiple times in the past.

The interest made sense as DeRozan is a Southern California native from Compton and nearly joined the Lakers back in 2021. His name was mentioned as someone LeBron James would consider taking a pay cut for, but as it turns out, things never got off the ground between the two sides this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania in an appearance on The Rally, DeRozan’s decision came down to the Sacramento Kings, whom he ultimately landed with, and the Miami Heat, with the Lakers never making any offer or having any serious conversations on a sign-and-trade:

“It was really down to the Kings and Heat as far as DeMar DeRozan’s next home. He really wanted to land in a competitive environment, and also I’m told wanted to go back West at the end of the day. And the Kings, they pushed the hardest, they pushed the fastest throughout free agency to get a deal done. They’re a playoff contender, a team that’s trying to get on the cusp of being a title contender and I’m told Vivek Ranadive, the Kings owner, really clinched this in their in-person meeting over the weekend in Sacramento. “The Lakers were bandied about, they have been over the last couple free agencies for DeMar DeRozan. But I’m told the Lakers never went beyond expressing just simple interest in DeRozan. There were no offers or tangible conversations with the Bulls on a sign-and-trade deal. So this is the second straight free agency where, perception-wise, there is that thought would DeMar DeRozan have had to take less money in free agency. Was he gonna have to take a mid-level exception to land at a destination. But for the second straight free agency he lands in a sign-and-trade and his last two deals have ben a combined five years and $161 million. So that speaks to DeMar DeRozan’s relationships, how he’s known across the league and the pedigree and respect he has from teams, in this case including the Sacramento Kings, the Spurs and the Bulls all contributing to the sign-and-trade.”

Considering the money DeRozan received from the Kings, the Lakers never would have been able to sign him outright, but a sign-and-trade would have been possible. But perhaps the front office looked at that possibility and felt it wasn’t worth the restrictions such a deal would have put on the team as well as the players they would have to give up in such a deal.

Regardless, it is another big name that will not be suiting up for the purple and gold next season and considering his desire to be back on the West, this one likely stings a little bit more.

LeBron James still confident in Lakers’ ability to compete for championships with Anthony Davis

LeBron James has made it very clear that his goal is, and will always be, to compete for championships. And considering the Lakers’ lack of moves this summer, it would be normal to assume he would be unhappy with the front office.

But LeBron remains confident in the Lakers’ ability to compete for championships so long as he and Anthony Davis are on the roster. James said that he and Davis will set the tone and commit to excellence while adding that he doesn’t feel the Lakers are too far off from the top of the West.

