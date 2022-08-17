Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Agrees To Two-Year Max Extension
LeBron James, Lakers
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest question marks for the Lakers going into this offseason was what the future of LeBron James would hold.

James is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Lakers but became eligible to sign a two-year extension at the beginning of August.

It’s not secret that last season didn’t go how James and the Lakers had hoped, and he recently expressed his disappointment in a meeting with the front office.

Considering how poorly things went, many questioned if LeBron would sign an extension with the Lakers or play out the final year of his contract and then test free agency. It’s no secret that James wants to play with his son Bronny when he can enter the NBA in two years, and there have also been some rumblings of him going back to play in Cleveland.

After James’ meeting with the front office though, reports came out that they had productive discussions and things were trending towards him signing the extension.

It appears that is the case as according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, James has indeed signed a massive two-year max extension to remain with the Lakers:

This extension ties James to the Lakers through at least the 2023-24 season, which is when Bronny can enter the NBA. James can tack on an extra year with the player option if he chooses depending on where Bronny ends up, if he’s even in the NBA.

It’s no secret that LeBron has been advocating for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook, specifically for his former costar in Kyrie Irving.

With James not signing the extension, it will be interesting to see what moves the Lakers make from here to give him his wish of putting a championship contender on the floor this season.

