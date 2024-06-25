Lakers Rumors: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Want Organization To Go ‘All-In’ On Elite Player

After losing in the first round of the playoffs, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to get back into championship contention.

The Lakers have three tradable first-round picks at their disposal and have been linked to a number of players such as Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Jerami Grant and Collin Sexton.

A big focus from general manager Rob Pelinka during head coach JJ Redick’s introductory press conference though was building and developing from within due to the new restrictions in the CBA.

Pelinka talked about the possibility of not making any big moves, although that wouldn’t seem to fly with James and Davis, per Sam Amick of The Athletic:

But as the NBA Draft nears on Wednesday, when the Lakers will finally be able to canvass the league for significant roster upgrades because of the three first-round picks at their disposal, the truth about their situation is that the latest coaching change is the least of their problems. They need more high-level talent, and they need it fast if they’re going to keep LeBron James and Anthony Davis from growing frustrated about this uncertain Lakers future ahead. James has the leverage that comes with his forthcoming free agency, as he has until Saturday to decide whether to pick up his $51.4 million player option or opt out and sign a new deal (with the Lakers or elsewhere). Davis, meanwhile, has the organizational capital that comes with being a 31-year-old, nine-time All-Star who is signed through the 2027-28 season. And if the franchise cornerstones had their way, league sources say, the Lakers would prove their desire to win this week by going all-in for another elite player.

It’s a tough balance for Pelinka as the last time James and Davis wanted another star and he listened, it resulted in a disastrous two-year stint with Russell Westbrook and no depth on the roster.

Pelinka and the Lakers would obviously like to avoid that happening again, although if he doesn’t listen to his stars and make the necessary roster upgrades then he also risks one or both asking out. James, in particular, has the ability to opt out of his contract and can test free agency if he doesn’t like the moves the Lakers are making.

The Lakers have a quality roster to work with so they don’t necessarily need wholesale changes, but some sort of improvement is definitely needed in order to chase banner 18.

JJ Redick believes Lakers aren’t far off from contention

To that point, when speaking about the Lakers’ roster, new head coach JJ Redick stated at his introductory press conference that he doesn’t believe they are far off from competing for championships.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!