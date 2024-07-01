Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Called Klay Thompson At Start Of Free Agency

At the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be focused on trying to add Golden State Warriors four-time champion Klay Thompson.

LeBron James made the landing Thompson a possibility by saying he will take less money on his new contract, allowing the Lakers to open up their full mid-level exception. L.A. could also complete a sign-and-trade for Thompson and save their mid-level to improve other areas of the roster with the center position remaining a need.

Landing Thompson will not be easy though as he has some other known suitors. Reports indicated that he was planning to meet with the Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers at the start of free agency. The Mavericks are reportedly the frontrunners to land him.

That means the Lakers will need to do some recruiting and it appears James has already begun doing so. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter that James called Thompson at the start of free agency on Sunday afternoon although the latter may not be close to making a decision:

“I’m told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET, reached out and talked to Klay Thompson. The expectation that I have right now is these conversations, this negotiation will go into tomorrow. There probably will not be a resolution tonight. But certainly Dallas, the Lakers, the Clippers are working to be involved in this. Those are the prominent teams for Klay Thompson, whose career is gonna be somewhere other than Golden State once this free agency period is over.”

With reports indicating that Thompson and the Warriors are open to a sign-and-trade, the Lakers would likely look to send one or two of their players like Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent or D’Angelo Russell back to get a deal done.

Not only do the Lakers need to clear up some roster spots, but given their other needs, still having their mid-level would be a huge advantage.

While James is doing his part, it will be up to Rob Pelinka to make it happen and figure out a deal that works for both parties. LeBron won’t be taking a pay cut for just anyone, so if the Lakers can’t get Thompson or another significant player then he will sign a max deal and L.A. will have fewer avenues to improve the roster.

Mychal Thompson hopes Klay Thompson signs with Lakers

It appears another member of the Lakers organization is doing some recruiting for Klay Thompson and that’s his dad Mychal, who is a former player and current radio broadcaster for the team.

Mychal has wanted to see his son Klay come home and wear the purple and gold for years now, and perhaps the time to finally make it happen is here.

