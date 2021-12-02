Lakers News: LeBron James Cleared To Return Against Clippers After Returning 2 Negative Tests

In what has been an already injury-plagued season, the Los Angeles Lakers received some rough news earlier this week when it was announced that LeBron James had entered the league’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

James received the news during the trip to Sacramento, immediately flying back to L.A. and missing the Lakers’ blowout win over the Kings.

After James got home, he sent out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday night about something being fishy, and it was later reported that he had recorded a negative test.

It appears that report was true as Shams Charania of The Athletic is now reporting that James has turned back two negative PCR tests, which will allow him to return to action on Friday night against the L.A. Clippers:

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

James has had multiple rounds of negative test results since returning to Los Angeles from Sacramento on Tuesday evening, multiple sources said. It appears the initial positive test ultimately was inconclusive result. https://t.co/p9FO9zUv1r — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

NBA statement on LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/amAumGxLO9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

This is obviously great news for the Lakers and James as they look to go for their third straight win on Friday against their intracity rivals at Staples Center.

If James did not receive two negative PCR tests, he would have had to sit out at least 10 games, which would have been at least five games.

With James back in action though, the Lakers can continue to build on their recent strong play to get back into championship contention. And most importantly, he will not have to deal with the effects of playing after going through COVID as many other players have in recent months.

