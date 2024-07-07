Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Contract Details

The Los Angeles Lakers made their re-signings official on Saturday, including LeBron James who will be back for a 22nd NBA season.

While it was never a doubt that James would be back with the Lakers after declining his player option, he discussed a few different frameworks for his new deal. The 39-year-old was willing to take a significant pay cut in the Lakers landed one of a few free agents, but they weren’t able to do so.

With the Lakers striking out on Klay Thompson and other targets James would have approved of, he took close to his full max on a reported two year contract with the second year being a player option. There is also a full no-trade clause.

In order for the Lakers to avoid going over the second apron though, which comes with significant restrictions, James still needed to take a slight pay cut, which he did, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

LeBron James' final two-year deal total, per sources: $101.355 million – almost $3M less than his $104M max, placing Lakers below second apron. https://t.co/Fm9VEVSkr7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2024

Along with player option and no-trade clause, James' contract also includes a 15 percent trade kicker, sources said. https://t.co/BYKL0X5bud — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2024

If the Lakers were over the second apron then they wouldn’t be able to aggregate salaries in trades, which would have made it nearly impossible for moves to be made. They currently are around $45,000 under the second apron with 15 players on the roster.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will make any trades this offseason, it has been quiet so far, but with James taking this nearly $3 million cut off his contract, there is more flexibility to do things.

Rob Pelinka releases statement on Lakers re-signing LeBron James

After the Lakers made the re-signing of LeBron James official, general manager Rob Pelinka released a statement on what it means for the superstar to continue to wear the purple and gold for a seventh season.

“No one plays the game like LeBron James, and his commitment to continuous performance and long-term sustained excellence is unmatched,” Pelinka said. “LeBron is one of the most dynamic and competitive players to ever take the NBA court and we’re grateful to have his leadership as he returns for a seventh season with the Lakers. Alongside fellow team captain Anthony Davis, LeBron and new Lakers head coach JJ Redick will together lead a championship-caliber team that will play with great pride every time they take the floor. Entering his 22nd season of NBA basketball, LeBron continues to remind us that no obstacle is too big and no goal is out of reach. We’re so thankful that the history-making story of LeBron James will continue to be written in front of Lakers fans throughout the world.”

