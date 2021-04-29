Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Return Next Week After ‘Positive Feedback’ In Recovery

Although the Los Angeles Lakers got Anthony Davis back into the lineup recently, they are still without their leader in LeBron James.

James has been out since getting his right ankle rolled up on during the game on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. The original prognosis gave James a four to six week timeframe to return and he is within that window as the Lakers wind down the end of April.

There were rumors that James could return to playing as soon as this week, but according to Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group, it appears that next week is more likely:

The Lakers continue to slow play LeBron James’ return to the lineup, but it could be in about a week. A person who has received reports of the 36-year-old’s workouts told Southern California News Group that James could be on track to play next week after positive feedback on his recovery from a right high ankle sprain. That would put James in the range of a Monday game against the Denver Nuggets, a Thursday road game against the Clippers, or a Friday road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While next week seems like a more plausible return date, head coach Frank Vogel remained consistent with James’ status. “He’s still out indefinitely,” Vogel said before Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. “That’s all I got for you.”

Los Angeles has been eagerly awaiting James’ return to the court as he is the engine that gets the team going offensively and defensively has turned back the clock and bought into Vogel’s schemes. The Lakers have been able to do a decent job holding the fort, but getting James back sooner rather than later is obviously preferable.

All signs seem to indicate that the 36-year-old is physically ready to go, but it may just be a matter of getting clearance from the medical staff.

Vogel waiting for James, medical team’s OK to play

As far as any hurdles for James to clear before playing again, Vogel noted that he will listen to his star and the staff before making a decision. “He’ll tell me when he’s ready,” explained Vogel.

“He and the medical team will tell me when he’s ready. They’re having conversations about it each day. They’re monitoring his progression each day seeing where he’s at. When he’s ready to play, he’ll play. I don’t have anything for you other than that.”

