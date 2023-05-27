Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expected To Be Ready By Training Camp If He Undergoes Foot Surgery

With the Los Angeles Lakers getting swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets, all eyes point toward the offseason.

The Lakers are in a much better spot this time around compared to last offseason when they were coming off a failure of a 2021-22 campaign. Los Angeles has the ability to run back the same roster that saw so much success this year and it sounds like both the front office and the players are aligned when it comes to giving things another run.

However, another interesting subplot to the summer is LeBron James’ health as he gutted through a foot injury throughout the postseason. James will get an MRI on his foot to help him decide if surgery is the best option, but in the event he does go under the knife, the expectation still is he’ll be ready for training camp, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers superstar LeBron James played the last few months with a torn tendon in his foot that could require surgery this offseason, league sources confirmed to The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know: James will undergo further evaluations, but a surgery that could sideline him for two months during the offseason is among the possibilities, sources indicated. If surgery is required, James would be expected to recover by the start of training camp next season.

It was clear that James was working through the issue in his foot as he lacked the same burst and explosiveness that fans are accustomed to seeing. Although he was able to turn it on in spurts, he appeared hampered and even deferred to teammates more than usual in high-pressure situations.

James has endured several injuries the past few years that seem to indicate that his body is finally wearing down after all the minutes and miles he’s put on it. While it’s good to hear that he’d be good to for training camp, the Lakers will definitely need to monitor his minutes and usage for the 2023-24 season in order to preserve him.

If James is able to come back 100 percent healthy, Los Angeles should get off to a much better start than they did last season and hopefully position themselves to make another honest run in the playoffs.

James likely to return for 21st season

James set the league on high alert when he teased that he could potentially retire. However, it seems like that may have been a false alarm as James is expected to be back for Year 21.

