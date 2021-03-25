Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly can’t escape their ill-fortune as they failed to strengthen the roster before the Thursday trade deadline – a plan that unexpectedly emerged as an urgent matter after LeBron James joined Anthony Davis on the injury list.

James twisted his ankle in the matinee game against the Atlanta Hawks last weekend. The Lakers eventually fell 99-94 to the Hawks ending the four-game winning streak they opened the second part of the season with. Short two All-Star starters, L.A. lost the following two outings slipping into fourth in the Western Conference standings.

And it appears that the Lakers have to brace themselves for a longer spell without Davis and James, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Anthony Davis, you’re looking at maybe two, three weeks away-ish, I’m told. LeBron James, from the time he got hurt last weekend, has an expected four-to-six-week recovery period, sources tell me. So the Lakers are going to be without a couple key stars is the reality, especially in this upside-down season.

The Lakers tried to acquire Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry until the very last seconds before the trade deadline passed at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday. However, Lowry will remain with the Raptors for the rest of the season and the Lakers’ unwillingness to part ways with Talen Horton-Tucker appears to have killed the deal.

L.A. was also briefly linked with a move for Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross during the eventful day. But Ross also stayed put and the only activity he engaged in was sending out hilarious comments on social media while other key Magic players were being shipped out one after another.

Andre Drummond, Cavaliers headed for contract buyout

Even though the Lakers failed to lure Lowry away from Toronto, the trade deadline day wasn’t all doom and gloom for the reigning NBA champions. The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t find a suitor for L.A.’s long-term target Andre Drummond and the two sides are now expected to reach an agreement over a contract buyout.

That could pave the way for the Lakers to add one of the NBA’s best rebounder to their roster – and they seem confident Drummond will give their offer serious consideration.

Without James and Davis for at least a couple of more weeks, it will be up to the other players on the roster to step up and win a few games to keep L.A. in a solid spot in the crowded Western Conference playoff mix until their stars can return.

