Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Files Trademark For ‘Shut Up And Dribble’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has proven to be an astute businessman and a champion for social justice in his countless charitable and business ventures.

James’ SpringHill Company — which he co-founded with Maverick Carter — lies at the intersection of the four-time NBA champion’s interests. One of its brands, UNINTERRUPTED, produces “The Shop” — an Emmy Award-winning TV show where notable sports and media personalities can share their views on national affairs.

It also empowers other athletes to tell their stories, as shown by SpringHill’s collaboration with Naomi Osaka on the Japanese tennis star’s new media company, Hana Kuma.

A new project seems to be in the pipeline for UNINTERRUPTED, as SpringHill Company’s entity has reportedly filed a new trademark for “Shut up and dribble,” per trademark lawyer Josh Gerben:

LeBron James' company Uninterrupted has filed a new trademark for: SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE The company claims it will offer "SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE"-branded: 1. Virtual goods such as clothing, sports equipment and toys. 2. Podcasts 3. Motion picture films 4. Clothing#LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/30i9kMzqez — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) July 22, 2022

James’ usage of the phrase “shut up and dribble” dates back to 2018 when Fox News host Laura Ingraham directed the words at the NBA star following his criticism of then-President Donald Trump.

Later that year, James and Carter produced a Showtime docuseries titled “Shut Up and Dribble” that told the story of former Chicago Bulls player Craig Hodges, who raised his concerns about the treatment of American minorities with President George H.W. Bush after the 1992 NBA Finals.

Malik Monk thinks Lakers’ Big 3 can still work

The Lakers are believed to be looking for ways to trade Russell Westbrook this summer after Westbrook seemingly failed to fit in next to James and Anthony Davis during the nightmare 2021-22 season.

However, L.A.’s former guard, Malik Monk, thinks the Big 3 experiment can still work — particularly if the three players indeed committed to one another in a rumored phone call during the first week of the Las Vegas Summer league.

