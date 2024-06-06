Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Has Not Had Conversations About Dan Hurley Or JJ Redick

While LeBron James’ podcast co-host JJ Redick seemed to be the favorite all along in the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search, they may now be going in a different direction.

It was reported early on Thursday morning that the Lakers are aggressively targeting UConn head coach Dan Hurley, who is coming off back-to-back National Championships. Hurley had not been linked to the Lakers before Thursday, but if he decides he wants to make the jump from college to the NBA, then a deal could come together quickly.

One person who has remained tight-lipped during this coaching search is James. His agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports even went as far as stating on the record that this search should be more about Anthony Davis and that James will not be involved. Davis reportedly remains an integral part of this coaching search with him being under contract long term.

Even after these recent developments, it appears that James is still not involved and has not spoken to the Lakers about either Redick or Hurley, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

James, through his representatives, has made it clear that the Lakers should do what is best for the organization and is mindful and respectful that the Lakers need to make a decision on a coach that will be with the team beyond his playing career. https://t.co/FmWm9iSlGk — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 6, 2024

The messaging from James and his camp that he is not involved in this coaching search has been loud and clear. And that makes sense considering LeBron can opt out of his contract and potentially leave in free agency this offseason is he chooses.

Even if the soon-to-be 40-year-old sticks around, he likely only has another season or two left in his playing career. So with the Lakers looking to find a long-term solution at head coach, James does not want to get in the way of that by giving his input as he has in the past.

LeBron James shared high praise for Lakers target Dan Hurley

While LeBron James hasn’t come out and endorsed anyone for the Lakers head coaching job, it’s clear that he has a close relationship with JJ Redick as the two host a podcast together talking about the Xs and Os of basketball.

James actually recently shared high praise for Hurley as well, believing the offense he ran at UConn that led to two straight championships was brilliant stuff.

