Lakers Rumors: LeBron James ‘In A Good Place’ With Jeanie Buss, Wants To Be In L.A.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss broke her silence and spoke on everything Lakers in a deep-diving interview recently. One of the many things she discussed was the idea that superstar LeBron James and his agency, Klutch Sports was really pulling all the strings behind closed doors.

Buss insisted that she has final say in all decisions and is accountable for everything regarding the Lakers. But she did admit that the front office bounces things off of their superstars and wants LeBron to be happy with the roster and vision of the team moving forward.

James is entering the final season of his contract with the Lakers and his 20th season overall. With Buss admitting her frustrations at the lack of a playoff appearance this season there are some who wondered whether LeBron was on the same page as the Lakers owner. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, James and Buss remain in a good place and he wants to remain in Los Angeles:

“From the LeBron side, as far as I understand, and before I say this, it’s important with LeBron that you have to keep taking the temperature. Just because it’s certain one way on a Wednesday, doesn’t mean it will be next Friday. But from what I understand, LeBron and Jeanie are in a good place right now. Despite the frustrations of the season, LeBron believes that a few tweaks and some health can actually turn this thing around and they can be super competitive. He is invested and wants to be there.”

This is undoubtedly good news for the Lakers as they certainly are of the same mindset as LeBron about the future of the team. Good health is of the utmost importance as it has decimated the Lakers in each of the last two seasons. There is still a belief that a healthy James and Anthony Davis with the right pieces around them can compete for a championship and considering LeBron’s performance this past season, that is hard to argue.

The most important thing is that both LeBron and Jeanie are on the same page and believe this past season was unacceptable. Both are locked in to getting the Lakers back to championship contention so this offseason will be one to watch for the Lakers franchise.

Buss pushes back that James, Klutch Sports run Lakers

There has long been a belief that James has his hand involved in everything when he is with a franchise and that is no different with the Lakers. But Buss made it clear that regardless of input, it is her who has the final say in all things.

Buss admitted that she bounces things off of LeBron and wants him to be happy with the team the front office builds, but she runs things and is responsible for any decision made by the Lakers.

