Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Leaves Coca-Cola For PepsiCo

LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down despite being in his 18th year in the NBA and winning his fourth championship with the Los Angeles Lakers just three months ago.

Not only did the All-Star end the memorable year of 2020 adding another ring and Finals MVP Award to his trophy collection, but also racked up a slate of personal awards including Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year and Sports illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

Basketball-wise, the 2020-21 season seems no different for James. The superstar is averaging 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists with L.A. boasting the best record in the league. But off the floor, James is reportedly going through a major change.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, James is joining PepsiCo after enjoying a long run with rival Coca-Cola:

After 17 years with Coca-Cola, pitching a variety of products, LeBron James is signing with rival PepsiCo, sources confirmed to ESPN. The Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to promote the Mountain Dew brand, which has become one of the NBA’s prime sponsors after PepsiCo took over as the league’s official beverage partner in 2015.

James is bracing himself for a big year. Besides aiming for his fifth championship and, possibly, another MVP Award, the forward will hit the big screen in July when “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is slated in for release in theaters and on HBO Max.

HBO Max recently revealed the first clip from the movie featuring James donning a Tune Squad jersey alongside Bugs Bunny.

James can’t wait to play in front of Laker fans

James has a lot to look forward to in 2021, particularly after the doom and gloom of the previous year. One of those things is the potential return of Laker fans to Staples Center, which James has been missing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Me playing the game that I love to play, along with the fans, it’s something I dream about all the time,” he recently said. “Even when I’m on the floor, just try to let them know that we miss them.”

