Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Likely To Opt Out This Summer To Get No-Trade Clause

The future of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been a subject of conversation for much of this season. In his 21st NBA season, LeBron continues to prove he is one of the best players in the league and looks to have plenty left in the tank despite all of the miles he’s racked up throughout his career.

James could choose to retire after this season, but if he does continue his career, he will still have a big decision to make this offseason as he has a player option in his contract for next year. LeBron could choose to exercise it and finish out his contract with the Lakers, but it seems unlikely he will do so.

On the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, the ESPN insider said that James is likely to opt out of his deal with the Lakers this summer, mainly because he can get a no-trade clause only if he signs a new deal:

“I think LeBron is going to opt out no matter what, Dave, and the reason I think he’s going to opt out no matter what is even if he just signs back for one year, the only functional way for LeBron to get a no-trade clause is to sign a new contract. If he extends the contract he’s in or picks up that option and extends onto it, he can’t get a no-trade clause. I think for a number of different reasons, LeBron would like, ask for and probably be granted a no-trade clause. There may be some debate with him and the Lakers about whether he should get three years, whether a third year would be a team option or a player option or not guaranteed or whatever. I think there could be some interesting negotiations back and forth on that.”

Only 10 players in league history have received a true no-trade clause, which includes Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. The most recent player to receive one was Bradley Beal, who waived it so he could be traded from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns. But if anyone has earned one, it is LeBron James.

Throughout his career, LeBron has always maintained power and control of his situation and this looks to be no different. He and the Lakers have kept up an excellent relationship and there is no doubt the two sides will work together to do what’s best for both.

LeBron James questionable for Lakers’ game Tuesday vs. Warriors

Of course LeBron James and the Lakers still have a lot they are looking to accomplish this season and the team badly needs to win its final three games of the season to improve their standings in the West.

First up is a must-win game against the Golden State Warriors and LeBron is currently being listed as questionable for the game after missing last game with flu-like symptoms. The Lakers need James and Anthony Davis on the court and dominant if they plan on leaving with a win.

