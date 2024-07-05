Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Likely To Start For Team USA In 2024 Olympics

The Los Angeles Lakers are represented by their two stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It’s a star-studded group, with all 12 rostered players having been an All-Star, All-NBA or All-Defense selection in 2023-24.

With all the talent, it won’t be easy for head coach Steve Kerr and his staff of Mark Few, Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra to come up with a rotation that correctly reflects the roster. There were even rumors that James, at age 39 in the summer before his 22nd NBA season, might come off the bench for Team USA.

But those rumors appear to be nothing more, as it is being reported that James is likely to start for Team USA when they take the court in Paris to chase the gold medal, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

And yet, this, James coming off the bench, probably won’t happen. I spoke with two USA Basketball sources and both cast serious doubt on the idea. So thank you for going through with this exercise, and I hope you come away from it realizing the difficult task ahead for Kerr and his staff to pick a starting lineup and find playing time for a roster with legitimately 12 stars.

James’ exact role is still to be determined. But if he is a starter, it appears as though he’ll be working as the team’s primary ball-handler and moving one of the game’s great point guards to an off-ball role.

James, the sources said, will likely play point forward for the Americans as a starter, moving Curry off the ball.

It feels nearly impossible to come up with a starting lineup for Team USA that doesn’t leave seven superstars out in the cold. With these rumors, James and Stephen Curry are likely starters, leaving three spots.

While nothing else has been rumored, Joel Embiid could be a serious option to start at center, perhaps alongside Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. That iteration would mean Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Jrue Holiday would come off the bench.

Whatever Team USA decides to do should be effective, as they are playing five superstars at any moment regardless.

Bryce James not expecting LeBron James to be in NBA when drafted

LeBron James will get to play with his son, Bronny James, on the Lakers in 2024-25. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll get the same chance with his next son, Bryce James. Bryce does not believe that his dad will still be in the NBA when he eventually makes the leap, though.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!