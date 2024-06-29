Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Looking To Sign New Contract With Franchise After Opting Out

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James came into this offseason with an important decision to make, having the ability to opt out of his $51 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

After taking a couple of months to think through his future, James reportedly decided to opt out and become a free agent, a move that was expected all along.

But while LeBron has the ability to test the open market and see what is out there, the expectation is still that he will sign a new deal to stay with the Lakers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron James intends to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $51.4 million, a source familiar with his plans told ESPN. James will look to sign a new deal to stay in Los Angeles, the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 29, 2024

James leaving the Lakers this summer has never felt like a real possibility, especially after they hired his podcast co-host JJ Redick as their new head coach and drafted his son Bronny James in the second round.

The Lakers are known to take care of their stars and that will be no different for James, even though he is on the verge of turning 40 and entering his 22nd NBA season. LeBron has continued to play at an All-NBA level and will be treated as such.

James can now re-sign with the Lakers for a maximum of three years, $162 million. It would take him into his 24th and age 42 season. He can also add a no-trade clause, which is something he is said to be interested in.

LeBron James willing to listen about pay cut with Lakers?

While the Lakers are willing to take care of LeBron James by offering him a full max contract, it appears that may not be necessary.

Recent reports have indicated that James may be willing to take a bit of a pay cut if it can lead to roster upgrades for the Lakers.

This was again confirmed by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

With LeBron James opting out to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the superstar is considering opening up a pathway for the team to obtain the full midlevel exception for the right targets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/rzew2q2V9Q — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2024

L.A. is not in the best spot with the cap as they are right at the second apron. If James were to take less than his max though then they may be able to open up the taxpayer mid-level exception, which could add to a solid role player being added in free agency similar to Taurean Prince a year ago.

It remains to be seen if it will actually happen, but it is clear that James wants to compete for championships and will do his part to help the front office.

