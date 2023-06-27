Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Frustrated With Anthony Davis & ‘Encouraged’ By His Play Down Stretch Of 2022-23 Season

To put it simply, the Los Angeles Lakers will go as far as LeBron James and Anthony Davis take them. The superstar duo has experienced the ultimate success together, but also some disappointing times punctuated by an inability of both to stay healthy consistently.

In the middle of last season, rumors began circulating that perhaps James was growing frustrated with Davis and some wondered whether the Lakers might consider moving the latter. But they would eventually come together and lead the Lakers on an excellent run to the Western Conference Finals.

And as far as any friction between LeBron and Davis goes, that seems to be a thing of the past. According to Mark Medina of Sportsnaut.com James is thankful for Davis and was encouraged by his play down the stretch of last year and into the postseason:

LeBron James’ optimism about his NBA title chances will largely center on how well the Lakers continue to build a roster around him and Anthony Davis. Toward the end of the 2022-23 season, CBS Sports reported that James had soured on Davis for his play and his checkered injury history. A person familiar with James’ thinking, however, stressed that James only has felt upset with Davis’ various circumstances as opposed to him personally. “LeBron is not frustrated with AD. LeBron is thankful for AD,” the person told Sportsnaut. “Does he wish that both could play and stay healthy the whole time? Of course. But it’s not like he wants a guy to go out there and get injured.” The person added that LeBron James has felt increasingly encouraged with Davis for improving his play and durability as the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed. That gives James some relative hope that both he and Davis can stay consistent with their health and performances throughout the 2023-24 season.

Anyone would get frustrated with constant injuries killing the momentum of the team, but it certainly doesn’t mean the players don’t like each other. James and Davis have maintained a good relationship since joining forces on the Lakers and last year proved they are still one of the top duos in the NBA.

The front office will do everything possible to put the right roster around them and if they can stay healthy, the Lakers will again be one of the championship favorites in 2024.

LeBron James won’t give input on Lakers roster building this summer

And speaking of that Lakers roster for next season, there are a number of decisions the front office will have to make regarding returning players and adding new pieces to improve the team overall. And apparently James will have nothing to do with that process.

The latest rumors state that LeBron won’t advocate for any specific free agents or trades for the Lakers this offseason and will simply focus on getting his body right for next year.

