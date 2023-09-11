Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis & Other Stars Ready To Commit To Team USA For 2024 Paris Olympics After Recruitment From LeBron James

With Team USA failing to medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, all the attention is immediately turning towards how USA Basketball will respond in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. There are plenty of American stars who could suit up and chief among them is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Even though he has already accomplished everything there is at the international level, LeBron is reportedly looking for one last run at the Olympics in 2024. But James isn’t simply ready to commit himself, he is looking to bring get all of the other stars on the team as well, including his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

According to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, LeBron has already spoken to Davis, as well as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and others about suiting up for Team USA next summer:

James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said.

A squad with the likes of LeBron, Davis, Curry, Durant and Jayson Tatum would be major favorites to come out with the gold medal in Paris and it sounds as if that is exactly what the Lakers star is after. It was even said that he and Durant view this as a ‘last dance’ with Team USA.

It is also interesting to see Davis ready to commit to next summer as well. Davis was part of the 2012 Olympic team that featured both LeBron and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, with Davis being selected despite not playing a second in the NBA yet. But he hasn’t played in the Olympics since then so his inclusion would be huge, especially with the biggest issue for Team USA in the World Cup being their lack of size.

Of course many will wonder if Davis will even be healthy by the time the Olympics come around, but he is ready to go and James seems intent on bringing in the best possible squad Team USA can field in Paris.

Byron Scott believes no one will break LeBron James’ all-time scoring record

James has already accomplished so much in his basketball career and one of the biggest was surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. It is something that no one thought was possible and now that it has happened, Byron Scott believes that record will stand for a very long time.

Scott noted LeBron’s consistency throughout his NBA career, saying that it would be very hard for another player to perform at that high of a level for that long. Scott added that with LeBron still playing, he will likely eclipse 40,000 career points and it is simply hard to imagine someone else reaching that mark.

