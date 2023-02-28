Lakers Rumors: LeBron James’ Right Foot To Be Reassessed In 2 Weeks & Standings Could Determine Timeline For Return
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Just when things were starting to click for the Los Angeles Lakers and their new-look roster, they received some bad injury news on LeBron James.

James injured his right foot/ankle during Sunday afternoon’s comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks. He was able to stay in the game and actually played extremely well, but then admitted that his foot was feeling sore and was noticeably limping walking out of the arena.

While the hope was that LeBron wouldn’t miss that much time, it was reported on Monday night that there was fear within the organization that wouldn’t be the case as the injury was significant.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, James will be reassessed in a couple of weeks and then will decide from there when he can return based on where the Lakers are at in the standings:

While this is not ideal, it also isn’t the worst-case scenario for the Lakers as it looks like James will be able to return and play again this season.

The Lakers currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference at 29-32 though, so the team has work to do to get back in postseason contention and will have to manage without James for at least a couple of weeks.

The good thing is that the Lakers roster is much more equipped to being able to play without James now than it was before the trade deadline.

Anthony Davis will obviously need to step up and get back to being an MVP-caliber player for the Lakers. He won’t need to do it alone though as D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder will handle ball-handling duties while Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura will help provide size on the wing.

The Lakers have eight games over the next two weeks, which will be vital in determining the direction of this season.

Davis says confidence has never wavered

After dealing with an injury of his own, Davis seems to be rounding into form after a solid game against the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Afterward, Davis said that his confidence has never wavered which is good to see considering he will need to play at a superstar level with James out.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Montrezl Harrell, Reebok Question

Lakers News: Montrezl Harrell Paid Tribute To Kobe & Gianna Bryant

On the anniversary of the memorial and Celebration of Life ceremony held at Staples Center for Kobe and Gianna…

Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Appreciates Dennis Schroder’s Support During Rehab Of Injured Thumb

For the second season in a row, the injury bug hit the Los Angeles Lakers in the preseason, delaying the season debuts of important…
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Frank Vogel

Lakers’ LeBron James Credits NBA For ‘Great’ Response To Protest

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished their ultimate goal of winning the 2020 NBA championship, but they almost…
Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Unsure Of Recovery Time For Groin Sprain

The turning point of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round series with the Phoenix Suns was the unfortunate injury suffered…