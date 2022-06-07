Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Starting His Own Podcast Soon?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly an empire unto himself. With his own media company and many business ventures, not to mention the work he does in the community and his I Promise charter school, it’s no wonder he recently became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire while still playing.

When it comes to on the court, things didn’t go the way LeBron or the Lakers would have hoped this season, but he has still been pretty visible, taking to social media to comment on the playoffs or whatever else is on his mind. And there has been plenty of news for the Lakers superstar to talk about, and now he could soon be doing it in long-form.

LeBron took to Twitter to announce that he will be hopping on somebody’s podcast soon and then teased that the podcast could be his own:

Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own 🤔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2022

Surprisingly, LeBron doesn’t already have his own podcast, as it seems right up his alley, considering he already has the platform to do so with Uninterrupted. It is on this platform that LeBron’s popular series The Shop airs, and a podcast would almost surely be under that same umbrella. And this isn’t the first time this offseason that LeBron has teased a new media venture.

Many players are getting into the media space with a podcast these days as fans want to hear what they think on the happenings of the NBA. Draymond Green, J.J. Redick, Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, C.J. McCollum, and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal have all had excellent success in the podcast world, with it even providing a seamless transition into the media world for them with their playing career behind them.

These podcasts allow the opportunity for excellent stories that have never been heard to be told, and there is no doubt that LeBron has plenty of those to go around from his time with the Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers. Should this happen, it would almost immediately become one of the most popular podcasts around.

Lakers’ LeBron James becomes first active NBA billionaire

As was said prior, LeBron James is an empire unto himself. Between the Spring Hill Co., which is the umbrella under which Uninterrupted resides, as well as Spring Hill Entertainment, not to mention LeBron’s 1% stake in the Fenway Sports Group, he has numerous streams of income.

As such, it should come as no surprise that LeBron has become the first-ever active NBA billionaire. While some have reached that level of wealth once their playing days were finished, nobody has done so while still dominating on the court as LeBron has.