Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Still Wants To Finish Career in L.A. Despite Recent Comments

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has not shied away from making his frustration felt about the team’s losing ways this season. While at first, it was slight comments, LeBron took his most specific shot at the Lakers’ front office recently.

He told Sam Amick of The Athletic: “Y’all know what the f— should be happening. I don’t need to talk,” regarding potential trades to upgrade the roster. James quickly clarified that his patience is not waning as the Lakers were on a five-game winning streak. However, it was his biggest comment about a lack of roster change.

It came a week and a half after the Lakers’ loss to the Miami Heat, which included cryptic comments from LeBron. He spoke about his desire to compete for championships, mentioning that playing basketball at a losing level is not in his DNA.

Many took those comments as LeBron expressing his frustration with the Lakers and possibly leaving the team. ESPN’s Zach Lowe shed light on the situation in a recent episode of his podcast:

“I keep hearing he wants to stay with the Lakers,” Lowe said. “He wants to finish his career with the Lakers. His comments though should be interpreted as his patience is not infinite and if this is just a continued morass of losing, maybe that changes. But if you force me to bet, I’d still bet on him finishing his career with the Lakers. And I’d feel pretty confident in that.”

James’ family likely plays a role in his presumed preference for staying in Los Angeles. It was reported last summer that James and his family are extremely happy in L.A. and it seems insiders believe LeBron will not leave the Lakers, even if struggles continue.

No one from the Lakers’ front office has reacted to the recent comments from LeBron. However, that does not mean internal conversations have not been made. With the trade deadline coming in a month, it will be interesting to see if the front office makes a move just to satisfy James or hold on until the offseason.

When James signed his extension last summer, Rob Pelinka assured him that they were committed to dealing their first-round picks in a trade that would propel them to contention. That hasn’t been the case so far, implying that no deal has been good enough to make.

If LeBron’s dissatisfaction reaches new heights, it’s important to remember that if he wanted to leave the Lakers, he cannot be traded until this summer. The return for a player like James would likely be unprecedented, even at age 38.

James names Kevin Durant as most likely player to break scoring record after him

Even with an up-and-down team season, LeBron’s approaching a momentous personal accomplishment. He is less than 400 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly 40-year record.

It may be another 40 years until it’s broken again, but James said Nets superstar Kevin Durant is most likely the player to break the record after him. He mentioned Durant’s effortless style of play and versatility as a player. Most importantly though, his availability will make a key difference.

