Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Suffered Grade 2 MCL Sprain In Game 5 Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round, which means LeBron James’ 22nd NBA season has come to an end.

Despite the disappointing finish, it was still an exceptional season for James as he continues to play at an All-NBA level at the age of 40.

There’s no denying he is in the back half of his career though, which can lead to more injuries. It appears that was the case in the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves as at one point James appears to hurt his knee after a collision with Donte DiVincenzo.

James was able to finish the game, but according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, he actually suffered a significant injury and would have missed Game 6 had the Lakers won and extended their season:

Story filed to https://t.co/oAsD1rYqjW: LeBron James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee from his collision with Donte DiVincenzo in Wednesday’s Game 5, a league source told ESPN. The injury entails a 3-5 week recovery timeline. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2025

Had the Lakers extended their series with the Wolves for Game 6 tonight in Minnesota, they would be without James and James’ record streak of 292 straight playoff games without sitting out would have been snapped https://t.co/FvVOF2xgfi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2025

James has never missed a playoff game in his career, which is an incredible streak that would have come to an end if the Lakers won Game 5.

With the season now over though, James will have plenty of time to rehab and be ready for the start of next season. He was noncommittal about his future after the Lakers were eliminated from the postseason, but early indications are he will return to the team for his 23rd NBA season this fall.

Considering LeBron isn’t getting any younger, it will be up to Rob Pelinka and the front office to put a roster around him that will ease James’ workload in 2025-26. They have failed to do that in recent years but now with Luka Doncic on the team, the Lakers should be able to make life easier on LeBron.

LeBron James not willing to take pay cut for Lakers?

Upgrading the roster will be a challenge for the Lakers this summer given their lack of resources. And according to reports, LeBron James will not be willing to take a pay cut to help them as he was did last offseason.

