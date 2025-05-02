Rumors

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Suffered Grade 2 MCL Sprain In Game 5 Loss

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round, which means LeBron James’ 22nd NBA season has come to an end.

Despite the disappointing finish, it was still an exceptional season for James as he continues to play at an All-NBA level at the age of 40.

There’s no denying he is in the back half of his career though, which can lead to more injuries. It appears that was the case in the Lakers’ Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves as at one point James appears to hurt his knee after a collision with Donte DiVincenzo.

James was able to finish the game, but according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, he actually suffered a significant injury and would have missed Game 6 had the Lakers won and extended their season:

James has never missed a playoff game in his career, which is an incredible streak that would have come to an end if the Lakers won Game 5.

With the season now over though, James will have plenty of time to rehab and be ready for the start of next season. He was noncommittal about his future after the Lakers were eliminated from the postseason, but early indications are he will return to the team for his 23rd NBA season this fall.

Considering LeBron isn’t getting any younger, it will be up to Rob Pelinka and the front office to put a roster around him that will ease James’ workload in 2025-26. They have failed to do that in recent years but now with Luka Doncic on the team, the Lakers should be able to make life easier on LeBron.

LeBron James not willing to take pay cut for Lakers?

Upgrading the roster will be a challenge for the Lakers this summer given their lack of resources. And according to reports, LeBron James will not be willing to take a pay cut to help them as he was did last offseason.

ByDaniel Starkand
Daniel Starkand is a graduate from Chapman University with a degree in journalism and broadcast journalism. He grew up in Burbank, Calif. and played baseball at Burbank High and his first two years at Chapman. Along with serving as the managing editor for LakersNation.com, Daniel also serves as a senior writer, editor and social media manager for DodgerBlue.com Contact: daniel@mediumlargela.com

