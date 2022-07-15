Lakers Rumors: LeBron James To Play In Drew League For First Time Since 2011

It has been an eventful offseason for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as he continues to grow his business empire off the floor.

Ultimately though, LeBron’s main focus is on the upcoming season and getting the Lakers back into championship contention so he can compete for his fifth ring in his 20th season.

Despite all of the ongoing rumors surrounding the Lakers and what their roster may look like in 2022-23, James has been posting videos in the gym just about every day, appearing to be in as good of shape as ever.

Lakers and Los Angeles fans will get a chance to see him in action on Saturday as he will be making a rare appearance in a Drew League game, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 16, 2022

The Drew League is a famous pro-am basketball league that began in L.A. in 1973. Famous NBA players like Kobe Bryant, James Harden and countless others have played in it, and as Haynes mentioned, James last played in it in 2011.

Chicago Bulls star and Compton native DeMar DeRozan also confirmed that he will be playing in the game as well:

👑xDbo

Drew league tomorrow

👀 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 16, 2022

The Drew League usually plays its games at Leon H. Washington Park gym to King/Drew Magnet High School in L.A., but it will be interesting to see if they move it to a bigger venue with stars like James and DeRozan playing.

As cool as it is to see James playing in front of the hometown fans, all of Lakers Nation will be holding their breath hoping he doesn’t get injured.

Westbrook parts ways with agent

While James is playing in the Drew League and getting ready for the upcoming season, one of the Lakers’ other stars in Russell Westbrook is looking for new representation as he decided to part ways with long-time agent Thad Foucher.

Westbrook’s name has been in trade rumors all offseason but so far there have been no takers, which is why Foucher advised him to remain with the Lakers for the final year of his contract despite LeBron reportedly pushing for him to be traded for Kyrie Irving.

Foucher says that difference of opinion led to their parting of ways, so it’s likely Westbrook wants out of L.A.

