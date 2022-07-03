Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Wants Kyrie Irving In Los Angeles ‘More Than Anyone’

The Brooklyn Nets have put free agency on hold for the rest of the league as they sift through their options in trades for Kevin Durant.

Aside from Durant, however, remains the Kyrie Irving saga as the mercurial point guard seems destined for a divorce with the Nets. Brooklyn refused to extend Irving long-term, and with him opting into his player option he makes for a prime trade candidate.

However, his value has cratered and the Los Angeles Lakers happen to be waiting in the wings hoping to pounce on a deal for Irving. Irving would be a massive upgrade over Russell Westbrook and according to NBA insider Marc Stein, LeBron James is heavily rooting for a reunion:

Brooklyn insists that talks are only preliminary at this point, but Chris Haynes’ report Saturday that the Nets and Lakers have discussed a Kyrie Irving trade only fueled what is already a widespread expectation that Irving is destined to end up with the Lakers. I certainly believe that, too. I know Irving has been in Los Angeles this week, but that’s not the source of my confidence. It stems from repeated rumbles in circulation that LeBron James is rooting hard for Irving’s addition to the roster. James, I’m told, wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone. What other team, furthermore, has a LeBron-sized personality with the experience to cope with all the chaos that comes with adding Kyrie? James, remember, has often thrived in chaos.

James and Irving have reportedly already had conversations about a potential reunion, and all signs indicate that it is just a matter of time until the two are side by side again. Brooklyn has been reluctant up until this point on taking back Westbrook due to his salary, but rumors have surfaced that they may be amenable to a deal if they are able to off load Joe Harris.

It is not surprising to hear James is campaigning for the Lakers to bring in Irving considering their history, and should they team up, L.A. would need to be considered a title contender again. Despite their falling out in Cleveland, the two seem to have put their differences aside and are ready for another championship chase.

Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon viewed as backup plans to Kyrie Irving

Should the Lakers not find a trade for Irving, they do have a couple of contingency plans available. Reports have them looking at Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon as backup options should Irving not find his way to Los Angeles.

