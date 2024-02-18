Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Was ‘In Support’ Of Trading For Dejounte Murray Or Zach LaVine at Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers opted to stand pat at the NBA trade deadline despite being named in virtually every rumor in the weeks leading up to it. L.A. showed interest in a number of players, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. However, they chose to stick with what they have, in part due to a belief in the group surrounding LeBron James and also in part due to the ability to have three first-round draft picks available to trade this summer.

Through it all, the NBA world wondered what James was hoping for the Lakers to do. With his impending free agency this summer, it was questioned if the Lakers would do what he wanted in an effort to keep him or stay vigilant to preserve the future assets of the team after he’s gone. James never openly stated what he wanted the team to do and reiterated his belief in the roster as constructed.

However, it was always a possibility that LeBron would have preferred the Lakers make some type of trade. And now, it’s being reported that there were two targets in particular that James would have wanted L.A. to pursue, according to Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

James was also in support of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine — two Klutch Sports clients — in the weeks and months leading into the 2024 trade deadline, according to those sources.

This could be several things. First, it could be that James genuinely wanted the Lakers to land either of these players. Murray certainly could have helped the Lakers, but with the way D’Angelo Russell has been playing, it was unclear how much of an upgrade he would be. LaVine, however, ultimately ended up receiving foot surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

It could also be James trying to increase the perception of his Klutch clients. Murray and LaVine both have seen their values take a dive in recent years and could use a boost from the NBA’s most powerful player figure. Whatever the case may be, the Lakers clearly felt that the current team — and three first-round picks this summer — was better than landing Murray, or especially the injured LaVine.

It remains to be seen if this has an effect on James’ free agency this summer. But for now, James appears committed to L.A. for the long haul.

Knicks have not discussed pursuing LeBron James

After plenty of talk about the Golden State Warriors having interest in James this summer, thew New York Knicks were also thrown out as a potential destination. However, the Knicks have not yet had that discussion internally and are not sure if acquiring him this summer is even within the realm of possibility.

