Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Won’t Have to Pay To Change Jersey To No. 6

After two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is finally reportedly making the switch to No. 6.

James tried to swap to No. 6 when Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers prior to the 2019-20 season, but the move was blocked by Nike as they had still had a supply of James No. 23 jerseys available. This time around, however, James was able to submit the change prior to the NBA’s March deadline and thus is on track to officially change from No. 23 to No. 6.

The 36-year-old’s timing also helped him save money as he will not be held responsible for any jerseys still available for retail, per Darren Rovell of Action Network:

LeBron James won’t have to pay millions of dollars to change his number back to No. 6. Sources told The Action Network that James informed the NBA last season of his intent to change, which got him out of being on the hook for anything still at retail.

Nike could not block the request this time given James made the March deadline and thus will have time to prepare to remove the merchandise. Nike has a total of seven months to prepare for the change as the 2021-2022 season is set to tip-off in October.

The superstar famously wore No. 6 with the Miami Heat as well as with the USA Men’s Olympic Team. James won back-to-back NBA championships in 2013 and 2014 while also taking home Olympic Gold in 2008 and 2012.

The switch to No. 6 also aligns with James’ upcoming movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which is set to release in July. James is seen wearing No. 6 in the most recently released trailer, making this a brilliant marketing move.

Nike announces Space Jam, LeBron James shoe and apparel collection

As part of the marketing for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Nike announced a Space Jam, LeBron James shoe and apparel collection that is set to release in July.

The new collection is headlined by the LeBron 19, the latest iteration of James’ signature shoe. Aside from the sneakers, the collection will include LeBron and Nike-branded Dri-Fit uniforms.

