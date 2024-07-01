Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Would Take Pay Cut For DeMar DeRozan

The Los Angeles Lakers still have moves to make in order to improve the roster, and LeBron James is trying to help make that happen.

James is willing to take a significant pay cut, which would open up the mid-level exception for the Lakers to add an impact player. He reportedly gave the team a list that included James Harden, Klay Thompson and Jonas Valanciunas.

With Harden and Valanciunas signing elsewhere, Thompson is the last one that’s still available and there is believed to be mutual interest there. The Lakers were one of the teams to secure a meeting with Thompson once free agency started.

The Lakers have some competition for the four-time NBA champion though as the Dallas Mavericks are believed to be the favorites to land him.

If that ends up happening then the Lakers will need to look elsewhere for roster upgrades. James isn’t willing to take the pay cut for just anyone, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on the Hoop Collective podcast that DeMar DeRozan is one of the other players he would do it for:

“I think there’s more than three. I think DeMar DeRozan is on that list as well. And there may be another one or so.”

DeRozan is a player that has been linked to the Lakers for years, namely when they chose Russell Westbrook over him in the summer of 2021.

With his contract with the Chicago Bulls expiring and DeRozan becoming a free agent, the Lakers may have a chance at a re-do if they can convince him to take the mid-level exception or complete a sign-and-trade with Chicago.

While DeRozan isn’t a perfect fit with the Lakers due to his lack of 3-point shooting, he’s still a high level player, even at age 34. In 79 games last season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Lakers essentially have a full roster though so Rob Pelinka needs to make some moves to open up space. If a trade to clear roster spots comes then that is a signal that the Lakers are confident they can land Thompson, DeRozan or someone of that nature.

LeBron James recruiting Klay Thompson to Lakers?

While LeBron James would be open to DeMar DeRozan, it seems that his top option for the Lakers is Klay Thompson as he reported called the former Golden State Warriors star at the start of free agency.

By making calls and being willing to take less money, James is certainly doing his part to help improve the Lakers’ roster.

