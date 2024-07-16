Lakers Rumors: Lindsey Harding Joins JJ Redick’s Coaching Staff

Since JJ Redick landed the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching gig, a big focus for him has been filling out his staff.

Being a first-time head coach, he wanted to surround himself with a lot of experience and was able to do so with the additions of two former head coaches in Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks.

Redick still has work to do to fill out the rest of his staff, but it appears he has found another assistant in Lindsey Harding of the Sacramento Kings, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Sacramento Kings G League coach Lindsey Harding has agreed on a deal to become an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Harding — the G League coach of the year for the Stockton Kings — reconnects with coach JJ Redick to join his staff. Harding and Redick have a long history, back to her years as a player development coach with the Philadelphia 76ers and an All-American at Duke.

According to Wojnarowski, Harding also interview for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching opening earlier this offseason:

Harding interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job that ultimately went to Charles Lee, sources said.

Harding becomes the second female coaching in Lakers franchise history, following Shay Murphy in 2021.

The 39-year-old is a former No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA, playing nine seasons before getting into coaching. She then worked as a player development coach in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, where she strengthened her relationship with Redick, who was a player there at the time. Both Harding and Redick also attended Duke.

Harding served as the Kings’ G League coach in Stockton last year and guided them to the Western Conference Finals, being named G League Coach of the Year.

As she continues to rise up the coaching ranks, this is a great opportunity for Harding, being a key member of Redick’s staff on the Lakers. With the Lakers having championship aspirations, they are hoping that the addition of Redick and a good staff around him will help make up for the lack of roster moves.

Lakers reunite with Greg St. Jean

The other reported addition to JJ Redick’s coaching staff in recent weeks was Greg St. Jean, who was previously with the organization under Frank Vogel.

St. Jean returns after spending the last two seasons with Jason Kidd on the Dallas Mavericks and then back with Vogel on the Phoenix Suns.

