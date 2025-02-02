Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Acquired For Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade With Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are known to make blockbuster trades to acquire superstars, and it appears they have done so again.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers are acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a stunning trade involving Anthony Davis:

BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade: – Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris – Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st – Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

The trade has also been confirmed by NBA insider Chris Haynes:

Sources: In a blockbuster move, can confirm the Dallas Mavericks have traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round pick as part of a three-team deal package with the Utah Jazz. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 2, 2025

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison would go on to confirm the trade, stating defense was the reason for trading one of the bright young stars in the league for Davis, via Tim McMahon of ESPN:

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs GM Nico Harrison told ESPN regarding his motivation to trade Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to… https://t.co/iPfQvA4str — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 2, 2025

The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 2, 2025

This is an absolutely stunning trade that seemingly comes out of nowhere. The Lakers are now entering a new era, bring in Doncic to pair with LeBron James and the rest of their core.

They are sending out Davis along with Max Christie and other assets including Jalen Hood-Schifino and their 2029 first-round pick, bringing in Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber along with Doncic.

What new-look Lakers may look like

With Luka Doncic now on the team alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves, the Lakers will rely heavily on their offense. They still have quality defenders like Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt, but they obviously do not have an interior defensive presence like Anthony Davis.

Doncic is still just 25 years of age and entering the prime of his career though, so this is a deal the Lakers seemingly could not pass up, even if it meant parting with Davis.

