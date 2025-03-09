Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Continuing To Get More Comfortable In L.A. After Leasing House

Everyone was caught off guard by the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before the deadline, including the superstar himself.

At the time of the trade, reports indicated Doncic had just bought a house in Dallas and had no desire of leaving the Mavericks. With that being the case, it has naturally taken some time for Doncic to get used to his new surroundings and team.

One thing that has stuck out to Doncic is the Lakers’ chemistry though, which has helped him with the process of getting acclimated.

Doncic is clearly starting to get comfortable and according to Shams Charania of ESPN, he has leased a house in L.A. and has already begun thinking about his long-term partnership with the Lakers:

“He’s feeling more and more comfortable with every passing day. I can say he just bought a house, he just moved in a few days ago in Los Angeles. This was just over a month from getting traded. But the most important part for Luka Doncic has been what he’s told people around him, as well as Jeanie Buss, the Lakers owner, which is that he’s felt more and more appreciated and comfortable with how the Lakers have surrounded him with support, with inclusion in the process of everything. This has been a true partnership they’re trying to develop, and that means a lot for his long-term future. For the Lakers, they hope he’s gonna be part of the next decade of this Lakers-Celtics rivalry.”

Charania later clarified that Doncic leased the home, but regardless, it is good to see him get out of the hotel he had been staying in since the trade.

At 26 years of age, the Lakers are hoping that Doncic will be their superstar to build around for the next decade. He is only under contract for one more year beyond this season but will be extension eligible this summer. The Lakers are surely hoping he will be willing to sign on the dotted line, and with the way things have gone so far, they are doing their part to make it happen.

Luka Doncic enjoying time with Lakers so far

In fact, recent reports have indicated that Luka Doncic has enjoyed his time with the Lakers to this point and envisions remaining with the organization long term.

While the focus remains on winning the championship this season, it seems that the future is also in the minds of both parties.

