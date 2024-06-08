Lakers Rumors: Luke Murray To Potentially Follow Dan Hurley To NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers search for their next head coach seems to be focused on UConn head coach Dan Hurley, who has led the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA National Championships. Should he choose to make the leap to the NBA and take the Lakers job, the next question would be how would he fill out his staff.

There are undoubtedly at least a couple of people on his current UConn staff who would likely come with him should he take the Lakers job and one of them is Luke Murray, son of legendary actor Bill Murray.

According to John Fanta of Fox Sports, Murray would almost definitely come with Hurley to the Lakers, particularly if he isn’t named the Huskies new head coach should Hurley leave:

The key debate, sources tell FOX Sports, would be whether associate head coach Kimani Young or assistant coach Luke Murray, the son of Hollywood legend Bill Murray, is given the job. Based on what I have heard, it looks like whoever wouldn’t get elevated would join Hurley in the NBA — especially if Murray is not named head coach, he would follow Hurley to L.A. — thus giving that person a nice concession prize and the opportunity to land a head coaching job down the road. Both Murray and Young have been in the running for other head coaching jobs and could have taken one by now, but their salaries at UConn and the comfort level of being on staff for a heavyweight program has kept them in Storrs. Young has been an outstanding recruiter, and his stock has elevated as each year passes, given his roster-building ability and his continual evolution in every other area. Murray has been documented as the man behind Hurley’s offensive design, with an elite-level knowledge of X’s and O’s and a tireless work ethic.

As was noted, Murray is a big part of Hurley’s success at UConn with his basketball knowledge and acumen and that would very likely carry over to the Lakers should they come to L.A. The coaching staff is an integral part of any head coach’s success and Murray is someone Hurley trusts that could help to make his transition to the NBA a little easier.

Nothing is for certain just yet and Hurley still has to make his decision on whether to take the Lakers job, but bringing an extremely trusted and qualified assistant along with him would be a positive.

UConn’s offer to keep Dan Hurley not close to Lakers

Dan Hurley is set to meet with the Lakers’ front office on Friday and the team reportedly is preparing a huge offer to him to become the franchise’s next head coach.

UConn obviously wants to keep Hurley and reportedly has their own offer to him, but it can’t come close to what the Lakers can offer him monetarily. It looks as if Hurley remains 50-50 on whether to stay or take the Lakers job.

