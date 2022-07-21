Lakers Rumors: Mac McClung Signs Non-Guaranteed, One-Year Deal With Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the Las Vegas Summer League in 12th place even though their roster for the summer games featured players with NBA experience — such as Mac McClung and Mason Jones.

Jones and McClung played for the Purple and Gold at the end of 2021-22 following an impressive season in the G League. Both of them made the G League All-Rookie Team with McClung also scooping the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in 26 games for the South Bay Lakers.

However, McClung ended up making two California Classic appearances for the Lakers before he left the team to join the Golden State Warriors in Vegas. The 23-year-old seemingly made a good impression on the Warriors coaches, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Golden State has signed the guard to a standard NBA contract for 2022-23:

McClung’s deal will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal – not an Exhibit 10 – that gives him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp. https://t.co/pAk7ZTAchq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2022

McClung averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in five Summer League games for the Warriors, shooting 45.6% from the field and 50% from deep. Although he seemed to have lacked size on the court with his 6-foot-2 frame, the Texas Tech alum showed off pace, flair and good vision in Vegas.

However, McClung’s deal doesn’t guarantee him a spot on Golden State’s roster for the 2022-23 season’s tip-off. The guard signed a non-guaranteed deal, meaning the Warriors will likely be able to waive him without taking a salary cap hit if they decide to add another player to the team before the campaign begins.

Lakers reportedly ‘re-engaged’ Pacers in trade talks with ‘no traction’ in negotiations with Nets over Kyrie Irving

Latest reports claim the Lakers again enquired about the availability of the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. However, that might not affect Russell Westbrook’s future, as L.A.’s potential package for either player could be centered on Talen Horton-Tucker.

That means the Lakers might be looking to trade for Turner and Hield in addition to trying to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets — even if there’s currently “no traction” on a deal that would send Westbrook out and bring Irving in.

