Lakers Rumors: Malik Beasley Signs One-Year Contract With Bucks

Prior to the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers declined to pick up the team option on guard Malik Beasley. After acquiring him at the trade deadline, the Lakers hoped Beasley would help provide much needed spacing with his dynamic shooting, but he never got on track and ultimately fell out of Darvin Ham’s rotation in the playoffs.

The Lakers made a number of moves at the start of free agency, including picking up a pair of wings in Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish. With the Lakers seemingly preferring to add a big man into their 14th roster spot, it was a foregone conclusion that Beasley would wind up elsewhere.

And he has now found a new home as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beasley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Bucks:

Free agent Malik Beasley has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment negotiated the contract. pic.twitter.com/QhsbJa6Ko8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

This is a great opportunity for Beasley to rebuild his stock after a rough stretch to end last season, and then hopefully secure himself a long-term deal next offseason. It also gives him a chance to play for a team that should be competitive in the East alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Beasley had flashes in the regular season for the Lakers, but was very inconsistent. He had 11 games in which he made at least three 3-pointers but he also had nine games in which he made one or none. And things fell off a cliff in the playoffs when he made just 26.9% from deep, forcing Ham to turn elsewhere.

But Beasley seems like a good bet to bounce back. Prior to this past season, he shot at least 37.7% from 3-point range in each of the last four years on at least five attempts per game. His Lakers run didn’t turn out the way he or anyone else hoped it would, but he is still young and talented enough to turn things back around.

Reaves to run more offense for Lakers next season

One player from last year’s Lakers roster who will be returning is Austin Reaves after re-signing on a four-year, $56 million contract.

Reaves was a breakout guard for the Lakers last season and now that he’s back, reports are indicating that Ham will give him more responsibilities as the team’s primary ball-handler next season.

