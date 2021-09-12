Lakers Rumors: Marc Gasol Expected To Sign With Girona In Spain

The Los Angeles Lakers completely overhauled their center rotation this summer, and that was completed this week when they traded Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gasol had an up-and-down first season with the team and after the Lakers signed both Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, they were unable to unload Gasol’s salary in the trade with the Grizzlies to save around $10 million in luxury taxes.

Despite being traded to the team that he spent a majority of his NBA career with, Gasol is not expected to play for the Grizzlies again this time around. Memphis is expected to waive Gasol, paving the way for him to play in Spain, where he can be closer to his family during the pandemic.

Gasol is from Spain and began his professional career there, playing for both Barcelona and Girona. He is now an owner of Girona and that is the team he is now expected to play for.

According to L’Esportiu de Catalunya, Gasol was seen spectating his club’s game and his signing is expected to be announced soon, perhaps as soon as Monday, Sept. 13.

Even if Gasol’s NBA career is over, it is good to see he was able to latch on somewhere in Spain to continue playing. Even if Gasol has declined physically, his basketball IQ is still top-notch and he will be able to bring a lot to that Girona team.

As far as the Lakers go, their center rotation will look a lot more like the 2019-20 season this year as Jordan and Howard will both get time as rim-protecting lob threats while Anthony Davis should also see increased minutes at the position.

Lakers thank Gasol after trade to Grizzlies

Even though Gasol’s lone season in the Purple and Gold didn’t go as planned with the team being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, there is still mutual respect between him and the organization due to their long history with the Gasol family.

After he was traded to the Grizzlies, the Lakers took to social media to thank Gasol for giving it all last season in pursuit of a championship.

