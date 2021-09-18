Lakers Rumors: Marc Gasol Listed As ‘Name To Watch’ For Warriors In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to rebuild their center rotation in free agency after they signed Dwight Howard and most recently DeAndre Jordan.

Howard and Jordan are going to be the primary backups to Anthony Davis, who is reportedly expected to play more center during the 2021-22 season, though it stands to reason that head coach Frank Vogel still opts to start two traditional bigs. However, with Howard and Jordan on the Lakers, it was clear Marc Gasol’s tenure in Los Angeles was coming to an end and it ultimately ended with him being traded and waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gasol is currently in Spain, where he is expected to sign with a team there. But that isn’t set in stone year and it seems there is also a possibility he stays in the NBA and signs with the Golden State Warriors, according to Anthony Slate of The Athletic:

Marc Gasol is a name to watch. He just wiggled his way away from the Lakers and, according to an ESPN report, plans to remain in Spain while sorting out the next (and perhaps last) phase of his playing career. Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors last summer — and might have done so had Thompson not ruptured his Achilles before free agency. It may never materialize, but he has the exact passing acumen and center skill set that has traditionally fit Kerr’s offense best, similar to David West and Andrew Bogut. Remember when Bogut jumped on board a title chase in March a couple of years back? If Gasol gets the midseason itch and sees a path to playing time on a Warriors team that will have Thompson back, there’s a roster spot that can be cleared. If any type of bidding war commences, the Warriors do have a taxpayer midlevel they can still offer, if they can stomach the tax bill.

Gasol would make sense on a Warriors squad that should be a contender next season assuming their stars are healthy. James Wiseman started at center last season for Golden State, but Gasol would provide a veteran presence who can play make and space the floor.

It is a solid fit for both sides, but the question is whether or not Gasol wants to continue his career in the NBA or his native Spain. This is a situation worth monitoring as training camp nears.

Lakers employees felt Marc Gasol did not want to return to a toxic situation

There was tension between the Lakers and Gasol throughout the season after the big man was benched in favor of Andre Drummond. The two sides seemed to never be on the same page, and some Lakers employees believed that the Spaniard did not want to return to a toxic situation, ultimately leading to his departure.

