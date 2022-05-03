Lakers Rumors: Mark Jackson Does Not Have ‘Strong Chance’ Of Landing L.A. Job

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the few teams looking for a head coach after they finally parted ways with Frank Vogel.

Vogel was able to lead the Lakers to a title in 2020 but dealt with a rash of injuries and an ill-fitting roster this past season. The front office immediately dismissed Vogel and now has the tough task of replacing him in the coming weeks and months.

So far, Los Angeles has been linked to a few former head coaches with the most prominent one being former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. While Jackson is on their list, it appears he is not yet considered to be a front runner according to NBA insider Marc Stein:

Jackson is indeed on the Lakers’ list if he doesn’t get the Sacramento job, but I don’t get the sense — yet — that he has a strong chance in L.A.

Jackson has also interviewed with the Sacramento Kings and it sounds more likely that he lands there:

ESPN’s Jackson is said to have impressed Kings owner Vivek Ranadive in the interview process to date and would appear to have his best shot at a return to an NBA bench since Golden State fired him after the 2013-14 season.

Jackson has been a popular name in the head coaching rumor mill for a few years now but it is telling that he has yet to land a job. However, as a former player and someone who led the young Warriors to a playoff berth, he has appeal among teams and will likely find himself back on the sidelines for the 2022-23 season.

LeBron James has shown a preference for former players to be his head coach, and he is reportedly enthused about the idea of Jackson coming to Los Angeles. James has considerable influence with the Lakers and could make a push to hire Jackson, though it remains to be seen whether or not the front office will acquiesce to such a request.

Nick Nurse shoots down Lakers head coaching rumors

Another big name that has been linked to the Lakers is Nick Nurse. He is one of the game’s best coaches and despite the Toronto Raptors’ first-round exit, Nurse showed why he is considered to be an elite tactician.

Nurse is under contract for next season and even though the Lakers could theoretically trade for him, he shot down any rumors that he was interested in leaving the Raptors.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!