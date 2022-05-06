Lakers Rumors: Mark Jackson Interviewed For Head Coaching Position

The Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching search is underway after they decided to part ways with Frank Vogel when the team missed the postseason in 2021-22.

The Lakers are said to be methodical, taking their time before landing on a new head coach that will hopefully help return them to championship contention.

That means that they will be interviewing a number of candidates, with Terry Stotts being the first known candidate to interview with the organization this week.

It appears the Lakers are busy as Stotts is not the only candidate they interviewed, but Mark Jackson as well, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Los Angeles Lakers have interviewed former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for their head coaching job, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson is among the finalists for the Sacramento Kings head coach opening. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 7, 2022

The Lakers were first linked to Jackson at the beginning of the offseason when it was reported that LeBron James had interest in him getting the job.

As the offseason has gone along though, Jackson has become a finalist for the Sacramento Kings job and with that, he was believed to be a longshot to land the Lakers job.

Just because the Lakers interviewed him does not mean that report isn’t true as the organization is expected to interview 8-10 candidates before selecting Vogel’s replacement.

While Stotts and Jackson are the only two they are known to have conducted interviews with, they have also requested permission for both Darvin Ham and Adrian Griffin, two assistants that don’t have head coaching experience.

Jackson previously served as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors but has been out of the league as an analyst for ESPN since 2014. While he has had a desire to return to coaching, this offseason seems to be the most legit chance he has, most likely with the Kings.

Shaq endorses Jackson for Lakers job

While Jackson may be a longshot in the eyes of the Lakers front office, a former franchise great would be in favor of it as Shaquille O’Neal recently endorsed his fellow NBA great.

Shaq views Jackson’s tenure with the Warriors as the starter of their dynasty and believes he can do the same with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in L.A. if given the opportunity.

