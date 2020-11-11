Lakers Rumors: Markieff Morris Signs With New Agent

After the lost pursuit of Marcus Morris at the trade deadline last season, the Los Angeles Lakers signed his brother, Markieff Morris, on Feb. 23 following his buyout with the Detroit Pistons.

The move turned out to be one of the best midseason signings in the NBA as Morris, once acclimated to new surroundings, emerged as one of the key role players for L.A. in the playoffs. The versatile forward shot 42% from deep in the postseason, famously sinking four straight 3s in three minutes in the crucial Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

His strength and grit were major boosts for the Lakers, allowing head coach Frank Vogel to start Morris and move Anthony Davis to the center position if needed without giving up too much size on the floor.

Morris is now a free agent and it remains to be seen whether he and L.A. are interested in his return for the 2020-21 season. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the forward is preparing for free agency by signing, together with his sibling, with a new agent:

Marcus and Markieff Morris — unrestricted free agent forwards — have signed with agent @ChafieFields of Wasserman, sources tell ESPN. Fields is one of the few agents representing both NFL and NBA clients. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2020

Interestingly, the Morris brothers signed with Roc Nation owned by Jay-Z only last year after leaving Klutch Sports.

Morris averaged 5.9 points and 3 rebounds in the playoffs, which he ended winning his career-first NBA title with the Lakers.

Danny Green opens up on trade rumors

As the NBA seems to have agreed with the players on a Dec. 22 tip-off date for the 2020-21 season, the teams will soon start making roster decisions with free agency beginning in November.

And as trade rumors are naturally swirling around, Danny Green said they are part of the business and added he accepted the possibility he could be moved ahead of the new campaign.

However, Green hopes the Lakers front office plans to keep him for the last year of his contract, he said.

