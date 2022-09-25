Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan & Dwayne Bacon Being Signed To Round Out Training Camp Roster

Following an offseason full of rumors and speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers roster seems to finally be complete ahead of Media Day and the start of training camp on Monday.

After signing Dennis Schroder to what is believed to be a fully guaranteed contract, the Lakers have 14 players on their roster. They are allowed to carry 15 and can bring in five more for training camp.

The Lakers are known to value flexibility though, which is why they have not signed a 15th player to a guaranteed contract. It looks like they are bringing in some more players to compete for that spot though as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting they are signing Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract and Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal:

Sources: The Lakers plan to sign G/F Matt Ryan on a non-guaranteed deal. Four-year NBA veteran Dwayne Bacon is also working toward training camp deal with the Lakers. Ryan was with the Celtics on a two-way last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2022

Ryan, a 6’7″ wing, originally went undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2020. After spending a couple of years in the G League, the 25-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics last February although he only appeared in one game for them.

In 30 G League games last season, Ryan averaged 19.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. It’s no secret the Lakers can use some shooting, and he shot 40% from 3 on 9.4 attempts per game.

Bacon is someone the Lakers reportedly took a look at during some of their free agent workouts this summer.

The four-year NBA veteran is not known for his shooting but can provide some length on the wing, which this Lakers roster sorely lacks.

Lakers waive Fabian White Jr.

The Lakers also announced they waived Fabian White Jr. on Sunday. White played for the Lakers in Summer League and was signed to a training camp deal shortly after.

