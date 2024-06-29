Lakers Rumors: Max Christie Tendered Qualifying Offer To Become Restricted Free Agent

Things are heating up for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into free agency with some of their players starting to make decisions on their future.

Both D’Angelo Russell and Jaxson Hayes have reportedly decided to exercise their player options and will be under contract for the 2024-25 season. That means both are eligible to be traded if L.A. wants to include them in a deal.

The Lakers will need to make some sort of trade if they want to clear up spots considering they essentially have a full roster, especially if Max Christie comes back.

Christie is set for restricted free agency this summer and the Lakers took the first step in getting there by extending him the qualifying offer, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Sources: The Lakers tendered a qualifying offer to guard Max Christie, which makes him a restricted free agent, @hoopshype has learned. The 21-year-old appeared in 67 games for the Lakers last season. He’s expected to be one of the more sought after young wings in free agency. pic.twitter.com/mxf9k79vRY — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2024

While it remains to be seen what will happen with Christie in restricted free agency, the expectation is that the Lakers will match any offer to keep him, per Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

The decisions have left the Lakers with a close-to-full roster heading into free agency. The team added four players during the NBA draft, including two on two-way deals. The Lakers have been expected to re-sign restricted free agent Max Christie, 21, who is said to have interest from rival teams, though the Lakers can match any offer he receives.

The Lakers have made it clear that they like Christie after drafting him in the second round two years ago. Even though he’s only played limited minutes so far in his career, the 21-year-old has a lot of potential and could become a legit 3-and-D player in the NBA.

While the hope is that Christie won’t receive a ton of interest in free agency and the Lakers will be able to keep him at a reasonable price, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have suitors given his potential. Either way though, the Lakers have the ability to match any offersheet he signs since he is restricted.

Max Christie drops hint about staying with Lakers?

Max Christie’s younger brother Cam recently got drafted by the L.A. Clippers, a cool moment for them as they could potentially be playing in the same city.

While celebrating, Christie referred to himself as a Laker even though he is a free agent, perhaps dropping a hint about his future plans to stay with the team.

