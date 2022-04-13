Lakers Rumors: Michigan’s Juwan Howard Could Emerge As Candidate To Replace Frank Vogel

Rumors about potential candidates for the head coaching position at the Los Angeles Lakers are already abundant, just two days after the franchise parted ways with Frank Vogel.

The Utah Jazz’s Quin Snyder and Toronto Raptors play-caller Nick Nurse are the two most commonly mentioned names in regards to the Lakers’ search for Vogel’s replacement.

Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka said the future head coach must have a “strong voice” and be able to hold players accountable each night. Hence, Mark Jackson’s candidacy has reportedly gained traction — with LeBron James himself believed to be in favor of hiring the former Golden State Warriors coach.

But L.A. might also take a look at less experienced coaches, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania claims Michigan’s Juwan Howard should be in contention for the job:

Over the next several weeks, expect several other candidates to emerge, including University of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who interviewed for the opening in 2019.

Howard played with LeBron James between 2010-2013, winning two NBA titles for the Miami Heat. He then served as Heat assistant coach for six years between taking over at Michigan in 2019.

In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Howard and his Wolverines made it to the Sweet 16 after finishing seventh in the Big 10 conference.

Pelinka says Lakers’ search for new head coach will be ‘methodical process’

Pelinka said the Lakers won’t rush into hiring a new head coach, taking a meticulous approach in order to find the right person for the job.

“I think it’s gonna be a very methodical process and I think the principles here are not to pick an end date and say ‘hey, we have to have someone by this date.’ I think we want to find the right person, that’s the most important thing,” the general manager said.

“I think, all things considered, it would be great to have someone in place by the draft. But our process will be thorough and methodical. We haven’t even begun to put together a list or discuss who the replacement is.

