Lakers Rumors: Monta Ellis Could Be Brought In For Workout

It has been a long wait, but NBA training camp is finally around the corner which means fans will finally get the chance to see the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers revamped their roster once again, except this time filling it with shooters and playmakers to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook is the shiny new addition, but he is joined by several veterans who seem all-in on winning a title.

The roster looks mostly set as the team already has 13 guaranteed contracts, but there is at least one more spot open for the taking. Darren Collison is one name to look out for as he is reportedly eyeing a training camp deal, but Monta Ellis is another veteran worth monitoring.

According to Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media, Ellis’ representation has spoken with the Lakers about a workout:

Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to Ellis‘ business manager Derrius Nelson of Dagger Basketball Agency, who quickly arranged a conference call with his client Monday. The Lakers, through their newly hired basketball operations coaching associate Jordan Henriquez-Roberts, have expressed interest in working out the veteran guard.

It appears Ellis is not concerned about his role and just wants to be a part of what the Lakers are building this season:

“I told coach Roberts that Tae is not big on being a star anymore. He’s been there already,” Nelson told Empire Sports Media. “His [possible] addition can make them one of the best LA Lakers teams to go down in history. With Tae being there, it would be crazy!” “Derrius, that’s why I’m calling because I know what type of player Monta is. I was a huge fan of him; his [past] works and the time he put in the NBA override a lot of guys that’s been coming to work out because he is reliable,” Roberts was quoted as saying to Nelson.

Ellis has not played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season and is already 35 years old, so it is hard to imagine how much he can contribute to the current Lakers roster. However, if Ellis still resembles close the player that he used to be, he would be an intriguing bench option who can score in a pinch.

One factor working in Ellis’s favor is that he has experience playing under head coach Frank Vogel with the Indiana Pacers, and that could be enough for the team to offer him a workout. It will be interesting to see whether or not anything develops between the two sides in the coming days.

Rajon Rondo discusses Frank Vogel’s role in his reunion with Lakers

Rajon Rondo and Vogel have established a good relationship in the past few years, and the point guard discussed how Vogel played a part in his return to Los Angeles.

“It played a huge role, you know, obviously, everybody wants to be wanted,” Rondo explained. “But having Coach Frank, I talked to him early this morning as far as his expectations for me and understanding that he missed my voice last year in the locker room, which meant a lot kind of saying that I do have value here and wanted to be wanted.

“And so Frank was a big key, obviously talking to Bron and AD, we keep in touch all the time. Rob has been true to me from day one, even the first time I signed with the Lakers. So just having those old relationships and not burning bridges in the past and having great things come together.”

