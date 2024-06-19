Lakers Rumors: Monty Williams Not ‘In The Picture’ For Head Coach Position

A new head coaching job has been opened up as the Detroit Pistons decided to part ways with Monty Williams just one year after making him the highest paid coach in the NBA. Williams previously served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, the latter of whom he led to the NBA Finals in 2021 before he was very close to being the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Back in 2019, Williams was one of the top candidates the Lakers interviewed, but he would take the Suns job instead and the Lakers would ultimately land on Frank Vogel who led them to the 2020 NBA Championship. Now that Williams is again available, and the Lakers have a head coaching vacancy, it only makes sense that the two would be linked.

But as it currently stands, that is not the case. Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and said that right now Williams is not in the picture for the Lakers head coach position:

“Monty Williams was definitely in play with the Lakers in 2019. They went and hired Frank Vogel. It was really down to Ty Lue, they missed out on Ty Lue, they missed out on Monty Williams then they go hire Frank Vogel. There’s been interest there in the past. I have not heard, obviously this has just happened with Monty Williams, there’s been rumblings that this was possible because of the fact that Trajan Langdon got the autonomy to eat whatever money he needs to do for Monty Williams, it’s $65 million. I have not gotten the sense yet that Monty Williams is in the picture here, but he is a two-time Coach of the Year.”

The Lakers are deep within their head coach search, and it seems as if they are very close to making a decision, so delaying that even more by bringing in Williams if they feel they have their guy already doesn’t make too much sense. Likewise, Williams is now owed $65 million from the Pistons so taking some time away could be the best move for him as he is set financially.

There is still plenty that can change and the Lakers could surprise some by pursuing Williams at the last second, but for the time being that doesn’t look to be the case.

Have Lakers already decided on JJ Redick as new head coach?

The favorite to be the next Lakers head coach remains former player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick, who has no experience at any major level. Nothing has been announced, but Redick’s ESPN colleague Jay Williams might have revealed that it is a done deal.

On a recent episode of ‘Get Up,’ Williams spoke as if Redick to the Lakers was finished, saying that the team was trying to figure things out with him as a ‘first-time head coach’ and adding that ‘we wish him all the best of luck.’ While surely unintentional, Williams may have made it known that the Lakers have made their decision on Redick as the team’s next head coach.

