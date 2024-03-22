Lakers Rumors: More Internal Optimism That Jarred Vanderbilt Will Return In Regular Season Than Gabe Vincent
Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers, Celtics
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries have been an issue for the Los Angeles Lakers all season as while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have stayed relatively healthy, a number of other key role players have not.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent have headlined that group as arguably the Lakers’ best two perimeter defenders have missed a majority of the season with foot and knee injuries, respectively.

As the days continue to go by, time is running out for the Lakers to get both players back before the Play-In Tournament and postseason. Head coach Darvin Ham has maintained that both are progressing as scheduled, but there have been no real signs that either is particularly close to a return. And once they are able to return, it will take some time to get back in rhythm and game shape.

Regardless, both are certainly doing everything they can to make themselves available for the Lakers at some point this season. But according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, there is more of a likelihood that Vanderbilt will be able to return than Vincent:

There is less clarity with Vanderbilt and Vincent. Neither has been ruled out for the rest of the season, but of the two, there is more internal optimism that Vanderbilt will return before the regular season ends next month, according to team and league sources. If either or both players had been healthy, they may have altered the direction of the Lakers’ season.

Vanderbilt is a key defensive piece for the Lakers, being able to guard 1-5 while also making hustle plays that contribute to winning.

Meanwhile, Vincent was the Lakers’ big offseason signing with their mid-level exception that was brought in to provide a similar skill set while also adding timely shooting. Vincent has only been able to play in five games so far this season though, so if only one of them can return, then Vanderbilt is definitely the preferred options due to the continuity and chemistry he has already built with the rest of the Lakers’ roster.

The Lakers have finally started to build some momentum with their play in recent weeks despite some many guys dealing with injuries, so hopefully either Vanderbilt or Vincent, or both, can return at some point and add on to what L.A. is doing.

Lakers center Christian Wood undergoes knee surgery

One other player the Lakers have been without is center Christian Wood, who recently underwent knee surgery.

There is no set timetable for Wood’s return although given where the Lakers are at in the season, he can safely be ruled out for at least the remainder of the regular season.

