Lakers Rumors: Multiple Former Head Coaches To Be Added To JJ Redick’s Staff

Even though they fired Darvin Ham after just two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to hire another first-time head coach in JJ Redick.

While Ham at least had years of experience as an assistant, Redick just wrapped up his playing career in 2021 and has since spent time as a member of the media, calling games and hosting podcasts, including one with LeBron James.

Considering Redick has no coaching experience, the Lakers will want to put a good coaching staff around him and some names are already emerging as candidates.

Similar to when the Lakers hired Frank Vogel in 2019, they appear intent on having two former head coaches on staff to help guide Redick, per Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

The Lakers are expected to add multiple former head coaches to Redick’s staff, people with knowledge of staff recruitment said. Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks is a name that’s been linked to the Lakers. The Times previously reported that the Lakers had interest in former Laker Rajon Rondo and Dallas assistant (and former Laker) Jared Dudley for the staff. Dudley, though, is a valued member of Jason Kidd’s staff with the Mavericks, who are coming off a Finals appearance.

As mentioned, Scott Brooks is a prime candidate to join Redick’s staff. He is a former head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards and is currently the top assistant for Chauncey Billups on the Portland Trail Blazers.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will be able to pry Brooks away, and the same can be said for Jared Dudley who is coming off an NBA Finals run with Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks.

Rajon Rondo is another name that has been linked to L.A. but he is not a former head coach so other potential candidates should pop up in the coming days as well.

JJ Redick spoke to Anthony Davis before accepting Lakers job

Throughout the Lakers’ coaching search, the message was constant that Anthony Davis’ opinion would be valued, even more so than LeBron James’. With that being the case, JJ Redick reportedly called and spoke with Davis before accepting the job.

Reddick left Davis off of his All-Defensive team ballot completely this past season, so it was good that he was able to clear the air and seemingly got the approval of the star big man. The Lakers are hoping Redick will be their coach for years to come, and Davis is the star in his prime that should be anchoring the roster.

