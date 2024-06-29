Lakers Rumors: Mutual Interest With Warriors Free Agent Klay Thompson

Things are starting to shape up for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into free agency, especially with LeBron James potentially being willing to take a pay cut.

If James does that then the Lakers will have access to their full mid-level exception of around $12.9 million per year. That could help them land an impact player to improve the roster, which could be necessary since they haven’t been able to make any trades to this point.

The Lakers having mid-level money would give them the ability to sign a starting-caliber player, and one option who looks to be available is Klay Thompson.

Reports have indicated that Thompson will be leaving the Warriors this offseason and the Lakers, L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are listed as potential suitors, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources. Multiple teams with salary cap space are expected to show interest in Thompson as well. Through the Tim Hardaway Jr. salary dump, the Mavericks have already generated enough room to offer the full projected $12.9 million midlevel on the market. The Lakers have the ability to generate the same, depending on where LeBron James’ next deal lands and other business.

According to Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, the interest between Thompson and the Lakers appears to be mutual:

Sources: Klay Thompson is intrigued about playing with the Lakers and LeBron James, provided he re-signs with the Lakers. Thompson plans on talking with the Lakers, as well as Dallas. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2024

James taking a pay cut to allow the Lakers to sign Thompson, separating him from his Splash Brother Stephen Curry would be quite the turn of events.

Even though Thompson’s play has declined since suffering a pair of serious leg injuries, getting him for the mid-level would still be good value if L.A. is able to pull it off.

Thompson is coming off a season in which he played in 77 games and averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range on 9.0 attempts.

With JJ Redick as their new head coach, the Lakers will surely want to get up more 3-point shots, and having someone like Thompson to flank James and Anthony Davis will certainly help accomplish that.

D’Angelo Russell hoping to stay with Lakers

One other shooter the Lakers have under contract is D’Angelo Russell after he decided to pick up his $18.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

While Russell can now be traded, he has said that he hopes to stay with the Lakers to help compete for a championship. If the Lakers add another guard like Thompson though then perhaps they explore Russell trades to improve other areas of the roster.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!