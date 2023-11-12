Lakers Rumors: NBA Discussing Extending Draft Format To Two Days

The NBA Draft is the night many young players dream about, achieving their dreams of becoming an NBA player. In recent years, there has been a surplus of great young talent entering the league, allowing for the game to continuously grow in popularity.

Specifically for the Los Angeles Lakers, Jesse and Joey Buss have taken pride in leading the scouting department and they have done an exceptional job. With championship aspirations seemingly every year with LeBron James on the team, Jesse and Joey have had to do their homework to find talent in the second round or sign undrafted prospects.

The draft is a one-day process, differing from the NFL and MLB Drafts, which is spread out over several days. It seems that the NBA may follow that format as the league is considering extending the draft format to two days beginning as soon as 2024, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The concept has been increasingly discussed in recent meetings as team executives believe they could better utilize more time for both first and second rounds. https://t.co/t9Cwt2fJKr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2023

Teams are always doing their homework on trying to find the right prospect that fits their franchise and making the Draft two days allows for teams to evaluate talent even more. The NBA is no stranger to change as the Play-In and In-Season Tournaments are now integral pieces of the league.

Joey and Jesse Buss were able to find the likes of Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso, who were both undrafted and became key rotational pieces for the Lakers. This past draft, L.A. had the No. 17 pick and selected Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has shown some upside.

This is a new idea and will be an intriguing concept to see how players and organizational members feel about a two-day draft process. With more and more generational, team-altering prospects, it makes sense for the league to allow teams to make time to evaluate their choices. The first round would assumingly be Day 1 and the second round on Day 2.

Several rookies from 2023 NBA Draft name James as player they want to dunk on

LeBron James is in his 21st season in the NBA, meaning the rookie who are entering the league grew up watching the four-time champion. Some rookies from the 2023 draft named James as someone they want to dunk on when they play the Lakers, putting an even bigger target on his back throughout the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!