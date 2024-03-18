Lakers Rumors: NBA Executive Believes Teams Are Still Willing To Draft Bronny In Hopes Of Signing LeBron James

One of the last things left on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ wish list is playing with his son Bronny in the NBA, although he has to make it to the league for that to happen.

Regardless of whether the two are on the same team together, it will still be an emotional moment when Bronny steps in the league due to what he went through the past few months. After suffering a cardiac arrest last summer, the 19-year-old made a full recovery and was able to play a good chunk of his freshman season with the USC Trojans.

Unfortunately, Bronny’s season did not go as expected, which puts in question if he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft or go back to school in hopes of improving his stock with a healthy season.

Following the recent conclusion of the Trojans’ season, Bronny’s decision is expected to be made soon, and the possibility of teams drafting him in order to sign LeBron is still out there according to one Eastern Conference Executive, via Jeremy Woo of ESPN:

“I don’t know that he’s dead set on coming out. But I know some teams would consider drafting him on the hope they can sign LeBron, as well. A team would have to have room or have assets the Lakers would want, and I don’t see that as likely, but I think there will be teams that will take that approach. I think everyone is preparing for him to go in the draft, and I’m dead serious — I think a lot of teams will take the stance that they’ll draft him if there’s a 1% chance LeBron will join them. So, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t enter. Will he stay in, I don’t know.”

While possessing the coveted 3-and-D skillset as a guard, it is clear that Bronny needs some time to develop and work his way back from his health scare. Despite being the son of LeBron, Bronny still needs to show he can perform against NBA caliber talent for a team to give him a shot.

As time passes, Bronny’s decision of whether or not to enter the draft will become clear. It’s also worth mentioning is that LeBron possesses a $51.4 million player option this summer with the Lakers that could play a factor in teams luring him with the possibility of drafting his son.

LeBron James hoping Bronny lands on same NBA roster ‘organically’

While it is certainly a dream for LeBron James to play with Bronny, it could place some external pressure on the 19-year-old. Regardless, the Lakers star recently hinted that he does not want to force playing with his son, hoping it happens ‘organically.’

