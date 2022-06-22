Lakers Rumors: Nets Assistant Jordan Ott Being Hired In ‘Prominent Role’ On Darvin Ham’s Staff
While the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of issues to address regarding their roster, they have already gotten a head start on this offseason by hiring a new head coach in Darvin Ham.

Ham has been busy assembling his coaching staff, already bringing back Phil Handy and adding an associate head coach in Chris Jent.

A number of other candidates have been linked to the Lakers recently, including a former Detroit Pistons teammate of Ham’s in Rasheed Wallace.

Another name who has been linked to the Lakers is Brooklyn Nets assistant Jordan Ott, who spent three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks as a video coordinator while Ham was there as an assistant.

It appears that past relationship has led to an opportunity as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Lakers are hiring Ott to be a prominent member of Ham’s coaching staff:

Ham’s staff is starting to take shape and while there is no past head coaching experience yet, there are some very experienced assistants that will be on the Lakers’ bench.

At his introductory press conference, Ham says he wants well-rounded coaches who can work with the players hands-on, and the team’s hires have reflected that to this point.

