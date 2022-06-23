Lakers Rumors: No. 35 Pick In Second Round Of 2022 NBA Draft Acquired From Magic
2019 NBA Draft, 2021 NBA Draft, Lakers
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers’ scouts have proven their analytical prowess over the last years, finding a slate of gems on the fringes of the NBA Draft.

A number of the Lakers’ selections in the second and late-first round have become respectable role players in the NBA. L.A.’s 46th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft — Jordan Clarkson, who now plays for the Utah Jazz — has turned into one of the league’s most lethal sharpshooters and scooped the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year award.

In the following years, the Purple and Gold brought Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma into the league — using picks no higher than No. 27.

The Lakers will have a chance to find another talent this year as they have reportedly acquired the No. 35 pick from the Orlando Magic in the second round, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, the pick the Lakers will be sending back to Orlando is in 2028:

The Lakers showed an intention to buy their way into the second round by organizing several pre-draft workouts in recent weeks — even though they had traded all their picks away. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka later confirmed that the front office was looking for an opportunity to acquire a 2022 second-rounder.

Pick No. 35 if one of the first of the second round, so the Lakers should be able to bring in a prospect that can contribute right away.

Lakers expected to be top destination for undrafted free agents

Besides the 35th pick, the Lakers might also be able to find roster pieces among the pool of this year’s undrafted free agents.

Reports claim that L.A. will be among the top destinations for those who won’t hear their name being called on draft night, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

LeBron James, Luke Walton, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James’ Camp Prefers ‘Coaching Change’ From Luke Walton

Since the moment LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, it felt as though head coach Luke Walton was on the hot seat. Not only because of the stigma…
Anthony Davis, Danny Green, LeBron James

Lakers News: Anthony Davis, Danny Green Focused On Pushing Pace Against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers evened their second-round series against the Houston Rockets in a back and forth battle…

Recap: LeBron James Records Another Triple-Double In Lakers’ Win Over Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked re-energized since coming out of the All-Star break, and that was the case again…
NBA commissioner Adam Silver

NBA Rumors: Medical Records To Be Reviewed By Panel Of Physicians

The NBA is still in the process of setting the necessary safety protocols that will be involved for all 22 teams…